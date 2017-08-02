Bankroll coming to a Whataburger near you? Local rapper ‘making it rain’ for the people

HOUSTON - A Houston rapper and his business partner are going viral because of their flow-- cash flow that is!
Trillzaee and Denzo have thrown cash into the air, on two different occasions, while people dined in a Whataburger.
Peep the video above to see what happened next.
Here's some more social-media love for our socially-conscious young star.
TONIGHT: Locals responsible for makin' it rain at @Whataburger. Watch @DenzoSoHouston and @Trillzaee on NewsFix at 5. #bankroll pic.twitter.com/fMdzfMK311
