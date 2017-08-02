Between the Lines: What is the most Houston thing you have ever done?

Posted 8:36 PM, August 2, 2017, by

HOUSTON -- Craig Hlavaty recently went to the Saint Arnold Brewing Company and asked Houstonians what the most "Houston" thing they have ever done was. Craig picked seeing ZZ Top in the Astrodome as his most "Houston" feat. What is your claim to Houston fame? See what others had to say. 