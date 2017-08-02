× Beyonce, Olajuwon reportedly interested in Houston Rockets ownership stake

HOUSTON — Since Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander announced the Rockets are up for sale weeks ago, fans have been left in the lurch — wondering who will be the Red Nation’s new ruler.

The latest list of folks with interest in owning the team feature some, but familiar, faces including former Rockets superstar and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon and five-time Grammy-winning performer Beyonce.

First, here’s ESPN.com’s Mark Woods on Olajuwon’s interest in potentially buying a share in the team:

The Houston Rockets were put up for sale in July by long-time owner Leslie Alexander, and one former player said he’d be interested in joining a future ownership group. “I’m buying it,” Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon joked Tuesday, before getting more serious about the matter. “Many groups now have called me and want me involved,” Olajuwon, now a Rockets team ambassador, said. “With two of the groups, I’m doing my background check to see if that is a possibility. Just an association would be great. “I’m still with the organization now. I have a contract with the Rockets, not to be in an ownership position. But if the opportunity opens itself, it will be something great.” With Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back titles. Both of those championships came after Alexander purchased the franchise in 1993. … “I think they were a championship team last year,” said Olajuwon, who now lives in the United Kingdom where his children are in school and he is involved with a basketball club in the city of Birmingham. “That series we lost against San Antonio, I think we could have given Golden State a better series than San Antonio did. “I believe that I’ve never played one season thinking we cannot win a championship. It’s open in the playoffs — I believe if this team plays with confidence and plays their game, they have a chance. “I’ve always believed that if you have a legitimate team like Houston, with one of the best records in the league, they are a championship team. But of course, the West is so strong that you have to go against Golden State or San Antonio. But I think they can beat San Antonio.”

And here’s Bloomberg.com’s Scott Soshnick on Beyonce’s interest in buying a share in the Rockets, too: