Drug dealers arrested in Spring for possession of marijuana, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — Two men have been arrested after residents saw them trying to sell drugs to children, according to Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4.

Authorities said Christian Washington, 20, and Leonaldo Harry, 20, were parked in the 4300 block of Mossygate Drive when they approached the suspects’ blue vehicle.

According to deputies, they received several tips from residents in the area that the suspects were selling drugs to local children playing nearby.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they smelled a marijuana odor coming from the inside of the car. After searching the suspects, just under 4 ounces of marijuana and other drugs were recovered.

Washington and Harry were booked into the Harris County Jail and have been charged with Possession of Marijuana.