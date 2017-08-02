Hurst man finds biological mother after 47 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST, Texas -- Registered nurse Anthony Wiggs was only six months-old when he was adopted.

“I was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and my parents that adopted me were in the military at the time,” Wiggs said. “My biological father dropped me off to social services, where my dad worked, and my father that raised me called his supervisor and got permission to take me home.”

That good life led to a good career and family of his own, but Anthony always wanted to know more about his biological family.

“I never felt like I missed anything; I had a good mom, a good dad, I had a great life. But you always wonder where you're from, what you're about."

Wanting to know more, he spent some time trying to finding other relatives, like his biological brother and father.

The only thing he knew about his birth mother was that she had possibly passed away a few years back. He turned to Ancestry.com to see what else he could find.

“Ancestry, they send you a little box that you spit in a little cup, you send it back. Just so happened my first cousin did the same thing.”

Through his cousin, he was able to confirm his mom was alive and well, and living in Massachusetts. Anthony was able to find her through Facebook. He gave her a call.

“It was a pretty emotional conversation at first, but things turned to smiles and we’re all glad that we get to see each other this Friday.”

Anthony is sure the reunion will be emotional, but for him, helping his kids discover a new part of their past, will help them in the future.

“When they see pictures of grandma and aunt when they were younger and they know where they got that curly hair from or those big lips. It all puts the puzzle together.”