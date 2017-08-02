HOUSTON -- Happy Hump Day! Maggie Flecknoe is starting your day off right with this morning's top trending headlines, and updates on our stormy forecast on this Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Maggie’s Morning Mini-Dose
-
Closing Comments: National cheat day
-
Closing Comments: National Mutt Day
-
Memorial Day Fast Facts
-
The Houston Museum of Natural Science hosts ‘World Ocean Day’
-
Maggie’s Must-Haves: Dads can brew their own craft beer this Father’s Day
-
-
Kids Celebrate Lemonade Day in H-town
-
Rainy Memorial Day has Houstonians nervous about flooding
-
Sex with Stefani: Lingerie could heat things up in the bedroom
-
HPD, community gather for Day of Prayer during National Police Week
-
Bail bondsmen try to cash in on Mother’s Day: ‘The ultimate gift’
-
-
Scarf down on your favorite foods for “National Eat What You Want Day”
-
Security guard accused of stealing $100K on first day of new job
-
Amazon’s Prime Day sets company sales record