Maggie’s Must-Haves: Super surprise boxes

Houston -- Everyone loves getting surprises delivered to their doorstep. Here are some super surprise boxes in today's Maggie's Must-Haves.

FabFitFun

FabFitFun is a quarterly subscription service that sends you the latest in beauty and fashion, fitness, and wellness every season. The box is curated by Guilana Rancic and the FabFitFun team, and each season is guaranteed to have $120+ worth of full sized product for only $49.99

Fave4 Surprise Box

You know that moment when you realize you're missing one perfect product to create curls, messy texture, amazing shine with staying power, or serious hold? Well that minute is officially over with the launch of fave4 - the only four hairsprays you could ever want, or need.

They have a Fave4 Surprise Box. Each limited edition box comes packed with hand-picked products for you to love and for you to share. Available monthly on a single-purchase basis. No subscriptions here… you gotta be quick to grab one of these packages!

Includes 3-5 surprise fave4 products PLUS our latest fave finds… seasonal items, exclusives, sneak peeks, items from other brands we adore and more.

$54 (value of all items $82+)

Outdoor Voices Kits

Can't decide what active wear you want? Then check out the Outdoor Voices Kits. It's really cool. You build your own kit depending on your activity. Whether it's for walking, running or doing yoga or Pilates. You then pick three things for $100.

