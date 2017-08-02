× Netflix campaign #FirstTimeISawMe pushes diversity in television with heartfelt memories

HOUSTON — Do you remember the first time you actually saw yourself represented within the media? Was it the first time you tuned into The Cosby Show? Or was it when you saw a girl fighting just as hard as the boys in The Power Rangers?

A lot of Twitter users have been reminiscing the first time they saw an accurate representation of their ethnic identity on television.

#FirstTimeISawMe is a campaign that has been pushed by Netflix in order to stress the importance of racial inclusion in Hollywood. People like Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, and Marlon Wayans have joined Netflix in this effort

This trendy hashtag is giving Twitter users all the feels as they remember the times they felt fairly included in media and proud of media representation. Here are a few tweets that really caught our eyes here at CW39 Houston!

#FirstTimeISawMe i grew up with lots of ❤️ and admiration for goofy black kids being goofy black kids pic.twitter.com/wyP1R0PMnW — willow ✨🌸 (@dickersnoodles) August 2, 2017

The #FirstTimeISawMe was in the Culture Shock episode of The Proud Family. I'll never forget how emotional it made me at age 10. pic.twitter.com/mYrGYmTtv1 — Fatima (@fatimapuri) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe was @HereIsGina as Jane. She is a college educated Latina who likes to read, not a maid or sexually objectified Latina. pic.twitter.com/FmpixSqPqK — krizia (@kay_BEE_ar) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe – Susie Carmichael from Rugrats. Black girl from a two-parent household that always had Angelica SHOOK! An icon. pic.twitter.com/4oK9jpTNTP — Ari LaBeija (@LeaveItUp2Mel) August 1, 2017

#FirstTimeISawMe I watched this movie over and over again for a year bc I had never seen a black princess before. Thank you @4everBrandy 🤗😗 pic.twitter.com/YQsy7SwjLR — black barbie (@kimberlymade) August 1, 2017

Might be cliche but Disney's Mulan was the first time I saw and heard myself represented. I was about 5/6 years old #FirstTimeISawMe https://t.co/6NfuAcYc1G — Erika Chung (@erikachung182) August 1, 2017

Cheers to inclusion and representation that gives all people a reason to feel proud and empowered.