Netflix campaign #FirstTimeISawMe pushes diversity in television with heartfelt memories
HOUSTON — Do you remember the first time you actually saw yourself represented within the media? Was it the first time you tuned into The Cosby Show? Or was it when you saw a girl fighting just as hard as the boys in The Power Rangers?
A lot of Twitter users have been reminiscing the first time they saw an accurate representation of their ethnic identity on television.
#FirstTimeISawMe is a campaign that has been pushed by Netflix in order to stress the importance of racial inclusion in Hollywood. People like Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, and Marlon Wayans have joined Netflix in this effort
This trendy hashtag is giving Twitter users all the feels as they remember the times they felt fairly included in media and proud of media representation. Here are a few tweets that really caught our eyes here at CW39 Houston!
Cheers to inclusion and representation that gives all people a reason to feel proud and empowered.