NewsFix in Space: NASA looks for ‘Planetary Protection Officer,’ prepares to blast asteroid

OUTER SPACE - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us into the far reaches of space......where NASA is on a major mission: the space agency has a special job opening.

That's right.....NASA wants You to protect the planet!

...A 'Planetary Protection Officer,' a position created 50 years ago from the Outer Space Treaty of 1967.

The job pays a hefty six-figure salary....with additional benefits.

Well, the job involves preventing contamination on other planets, so it requires someone with 'advanced knowledge' of planetary protection.

And uh, ETs need not apply!

Meanwhile, the Summer of Mars continues this year with America's space agency showing off some goodies.

NASA is touring this futuristic Mars rover around the country.

And they also recently unveiled a pressurized Martian space suit made by 3-D printer and designed by students in France.

The students plan to test out the new suit in the hot Utah desert.

And.......also on Earth, NASA is preparing to defend the planet from an asteroid!

It's about 30 to 100 feet in size, so it's perfect for NASA to test its Planetary Defense System and try a little stellar target practice.

The cosmic rock is headed our way this October!

And since it won't get any closer to Earth's surface than about 4,200 miles....everyone should be safe.

Fingers-crossed, of course!

Until next time, keep watching the skies.....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!