Plano woman found dead, buried in sand at Maryland beach

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Medical examiners in Maryland are looking into the cause of death for a North Texas woman who was found dead with her body buried in the sand.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Ashley O'Connor of Plano, Texas, who was vacationing in Ocean City with her parents.

O'Connor got separated from her family on the beach about 2 a.m. Monday morning, according to city officials; early signs show her death may have been an accident, but police say nothing is being ruled out at this point.

Beach goers alerted police after discovering a body in a hole in the sand, something very out of the ordinary for the resort area.

"Well, 6:30 in the morning we knew something was different and the number of police vehicles on the beach was very abnormal -- hasn't happened in 50 years -- I've been here on the boardwalk for 50 years and this is very, very unusual," business owner Joe Kro-Art said.

Kro-Art disabled his business' live stream of the beach, out of respect, as crews spent the day working to process the scene and remove O'Connor's body.

"I guess it was shocking. I mean, just seeing all these people, just kind of moving around and vacationing when there's someone that's deceased right behind us. It's a little unsettling," one beach goer said.

Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner expects to have a cause of death within a few days.