× Reports: Texans WR Will Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone during practice

HOUSTON — Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will be out indefinitely after breaking his collarbone in practice on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Texans’ WR Will Fuller broke his collarbone today during practice, sources tell @sarahbarshop and me. Out indefinitely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2017

Texans WR Will Fuller breaks collarbone in practice: https://t.co/29DKyEcmk2 pic.twitter.com/FeuVPMbxg7 — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2017

NFL.com reports, The 23-year-old had just 47 catches on 92 targets last year but serves an important function in Bill O’Brien’s offensive scheme. The definition of a “burner,” Fuller was drafted in large part to take the top off opposing defenses, allowing for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to pick apart the secondary on medium-range throws.

Now, Fuller’s main function will be rehab and recovery. With the severity of the break unknown, the date for Fuller’s eventual return is up in the air. Strengthening the healed area is just as important as letting it heal, with many football players trying to prevent a second break. Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo famously broke his collarbone twice in a season back in 2015.

The Texans will now shift their focus to project receiver Braxton Miller. The converted collegiate quarterback was taken in the third round of the 2016 draft but caught just 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown over 10 games a year ago.

Developing a suitable second threat for Hopkins has been one of O’Brien’s major challenges since arriving in Houston. Losing Fuller for a spell won’t help the process.