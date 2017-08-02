× Texas calf looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons — and the internet’s loving it!

HOUSTON — The internet is flipping out after seeing a side-by-side picture of KISS leading man Gene Simmons and the cutest little calf in Texas.

Genie was born Friday at a ranch in Kerrville, the BBC reports. The baby cow even enjoys sticking out its tongue like a true rocker.

The tourism agency that promotes Texas Hill area, Hill County Visitor, shared the image on Facebook. The agency also threw in a little joke, asking Simmons “where were you on our about November 25, 2016?”

Hm, we may have to get Maury involved.

Eventually, the rocker responded, tweeting, “This is real, folks!!!”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

BBC said the baby cow was born on a ranch owned by the family of Heather Taccetta, who works at a local steak house.

“Now Obviously, we can’t serve this fine specimen, we may just keep Genie as we call her, as a Mascot for the Steakhouse,” the post read.

The agency said it’s possible KISS songs were playing on the ranch at the day of Genie’s conception…and music is powerful.