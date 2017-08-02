Train like an athlete, recover like a pro at former Texans’ Athletic Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- "Train like an athlete, recover like a pro." That's the philosophy behind the Athletic Room started by one of the original Houston Texans players, Kailee Wong and his wife Marissa Wong.

The power couple along with their team offer over 40 years of experience and have helped over 1,000 professional athletes.

the Athletic Room provides a comprehensive path to recovery by offering Cryotherapy, Stretch-Mobility, and Compression.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe tested out all of the services and spoke more with Kailee about his inspiration and his main goal in helping clients become a better version of themselves.

