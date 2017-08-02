Undercover cops cracking down on sexual activity in Memorial Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Close encounters of the illegal kind are happening in Memorial Park and police have had enough. They say it's common knowledge men are using a remote corner of the bike path for hook-ups.

Undercover cops patrol two or three times a month. There's been a significant increase in activity. You name it, they're doing it!

At least six people have been arrested for indecent exposure in the last six months. Men have allegedly been caught pleasuring themselves, and each other, just feet away from cyclists, joggers and family picnics. Peak activity is reportedly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. According to HPD, professionally dressed men show up at the edge of the bike path during lunch time. One guy will follow another and they disappear into the woods.

Often the participants connect online, first, through sites like Cruising City, Hookup Guide, and Tips and Tricks. Police tell NewFix there's a site called CruisingGays.com that lists Memorial Park as one of the best hookup sites in the city. (Hardly something to be proud of.)

An arrest could mean a fine up to $2,000 and up to six months in jail. Getting caught with your pants down, so-to-speak, hardly seems worth it!