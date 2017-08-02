What are the funniest words in the English language, according to science?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coventry, U.K. - English can be a funny language, filled with silly words. The funniest of which have now been compiled for you, by science!

Psychology researchers at University of Warwick, in the United Kingdom, gathered a list of 4,997 words and asked 821 human lab rats to rate their funny-ness.

The first four on the list are just fun to say... but you’ll have to watch to find out, including ones some very funny NewsFixers thought SHOULD have made the list.

You can check out the particulars on the study here.