2 men charged in connection with teen girl's accidental shooting, deputies say

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused in the accidental shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Orlando Martinez was taken into custody with out incident Wednesday night at home in the 2900 block of Calder Dr. He was taken to the Galveston County Jail, where his bond is set at $80,000.

The second suspect, Jared Koehler, turned himself the same night and was charged with tampering with physical evidence. His bail is set at $25,000.

Deputies said the weapon allegedly used in the shooting was found in a creek in Santa Fe.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.