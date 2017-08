Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WNEP) -- A former NFL player was arrested for drug possession on Interstate 80 in Union County.

State police stopped Adrien Robinson for a traffic violation Monday night on I-80 near Milton.

During the stop, troopers say they discovered several large bags of marijuana.

Robinson used to be a tight end for the New York Giants.

Police say Robinson is now free on bail.