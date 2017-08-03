Heavy flames destroy house in east Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to heavy flames Thursday morning at a home in the Pleasantville area, authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the on Tilgham near Ledwicke, officials said. Fire crews were met with flames coming from the front of the house.

Investigators said the family, which is made up of four adults, was inside at the time. Everyone was outside the house before firefighters arrived.

HFD made a fast attack and got the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported, but the residence underwent extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an arson investigation is underway.