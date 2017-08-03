Houston Happenings: Aug. 3-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame weekend

Didn't make it to Cooperstown last weekend never fear you can celebrate at "Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame weekend".

Give props to the first baseman and latest Astros' Hall of Famer during the Astros` weekend tussle with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The first 10,000 fans attending the opener of the 3-game series can snatch a 1997 Bagwell replica jersey, while folks who stick around until after the final out will be treated to post-game fireworks.

You are asked to get there early!

The first pitch against the Jays is tomorrow at 7 - 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $16 - $150.

White Linen Nights

Get out your whites. It's time for white linen night in the heights.

Saturday from 6 - 10 p.m. the Heights is the place to be especially the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th street, where the festival happens.

So fun to stroll the streets and pop into different boutiques.

Best part, it's free!

Craft Brewery Tours with Brew Trek Houston

All aboard! This Saturday check out" Brew Trek Houston".

Take a tour of the best craft breweries in the area! Every tour includes at least **three craft brewery stops and no less than 8 different craft beer tastings. And of course the on the bus entertainment is free!

Tours start at 11:30 a.m. Tickets range from $40 - $85.

Houston International Jazz Festival

Jazz will fill the air in downtown Houston as the 27th annual Houston International Jazz Festival kicks off August Jazz month.

It all goes down this Saturday at Warehouse Live.

The Houston International Jazz Festival presents the most exciting jazz artists from around the world, bringing a diverse mix of styles to Houston.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $30 - $55.