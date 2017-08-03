× HPD: Shooting outside Spire Nightclub left one man shot in eye, 5 others injured

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the eye and another was beaten Thursday morning after chaos erupted outside a popular nightclub in Downtown, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators are still trying to sort everything out, but here’s what we know as of now: all of this happened around 2:30 a.m. at Spire nightclub.

An officer patrolling the area heard gunshots, and when he went to the club, he saw a smashed car leaving. When the sergeant approached the car, investigators said three men climbed out. One of the men had been shot in the leg, officers said.

Police said the men still managed to take off running and have yet to be found.

Right now, there are a lot of players. Police are trying to figure out if those guys are victims or suspects.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments.