Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

PALMYRA, PA (WPMT) — A 24-year-old Palmyra man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly providing the drugs used in the overdose death of another man in September of 2015.

Cole Daniel Witmer, of the 900 block of East Oak Street, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and delivery of a controlled substance. Police say that on September 21, 2015, he delivered a batch of heroin containing Fentanyl to Andrew William Gaspar, 29, who later died of an overdose. Palmyra police say an investigation of the death led them to Witmer.

After his arrest, Witmer was arraigned by District Judge Carl Garver and transported to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.