× Man found stabbed to death in front yard of Montgomery County home, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a possible killer after a man was found stabbed in the back and abandoned in the front yard of his home near Cut and Shoot, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was found in the 23000 block of Good Road around 12:30 a.m. When paramedics and firefighters arrived at the house, emergency crews worked quickly to resuscitate the man.

Deputies said he was pronounced dead after nearly 30 minutes of CPR.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.