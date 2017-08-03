Princeton Review names the Number One party school in the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - If you're looking for the Number One party school in America, you won't find it in Texas.

That distinguished title now belongs to Tulane University in New Orleans!

Yep, it may look like a mild-mannered bastion of academia by day......but by night, this school really knows how to party!

At least, that's according to The Princeton Review's new 2018 Ranking of Best Party Schools.

The only other time Tulane made the Number One party slot was all the way back in 1992.

But with Mardi Gras and Bourbon Street in The Big Easy, voters must have been easily persuaded this year.

One look at campus life, and it's easy to see why!

But believe it or not, no school in Texas made the Top 10 on the list. In fact, they didn't even make the list!

Apparently, Texas students are hitting the books instead of hitting the booze.

Most of the schools on the list are back east.....like West Virginia University and Syracuse University.

Last year's Number One-- the University of Wisconsin-Madison-- fell all the way to number five this year.

So, it looks like Mardi Gras is tough to beat when it comes to scoring 'off-the field!'

Guess the Longhorns and Aggies have their work cut out for them to make the cut next year....

At least Texas students have a whole school year to practice!