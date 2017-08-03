× Willowridge High School start date delayed by mold cleanup

HOUSTON — Willowridge High School is currently undergoing extensive clean-up efforts to remove mold that facilities crews discovered in the building this summer. As a result, the school start date has been postpone until further notice.

On Thursday, administrators announced class will be temporarily held at Marshall High School.

The clean-up process will take some time as environmental experts work 24 hours, seven days a week to ensure that no area of the school is overlooked, as the health and safety of our students and staff is the top priority.

Update: WHS is still undergoing major construction & will remain closed for the summer. Our Staff will be housed at MHS. Share please! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/tNAUz9Pjll — Willowridge HS (@Willowridge_HS) July 20, 2017

To keep our parents, staff, students and community informed of the latest developments in the clean-up process and the reopening of the school, we’ve created this webpage to provide accurate and timely updates. Here you can learn more about the mold remediation process, how FBISD is supporting WHS, the plans that are being finalized to accommodate students and staff as the school year begins, and how you can join in community efforts to support the school.

While we regret the inconvenience this process has caused to the WHS community, FBISD is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the building is safe and ready for a fresh new start to another great year at Willowridge.