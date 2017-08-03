Working moms clocking more than 100 hours a week, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Working moms are putting in some major overtime. Many are busting the time clock with more than 100 hours a week!

According to a new study by Welch's, The average mom works at least 14 hours a day, which includes their nine-to-fives, in addition to keeping their families in line!

The "work" day starts around 6:23 a.m. and ends around 8:31 p.m.

The juice makers looked at 2,000 moms with children age 5 to 12.

Four in 10 moms say, "their lives feel like a 'never-ending series of tasks.'"

Between juggling a full-time job, taking care of kids, chores and having no days off, moms are left with only one hour and seven minutes of 'me' time.