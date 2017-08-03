Zombies in Houston protest against Trumpcare, repealing the ACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - No matter how many times it dies, President Trump and the Republicans' attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act keeps coming back to life.

“If they want to pass a zombie-care undead bill, then we'll give them zombies,” says Daniel Cohen.

These 'zombies' want your brains alright, but more for philosophical reasons than as a meal option.

“This bill has come back from the dead, and so have we,” says Katy Jewett, who credits her health insurance for helping her beat breast cancer.

Protestors gathered, dawning the best zombie makeup they could muster, to help drive home their point that fixing Obamacare is the way to go, and it's the efforts to repeal that need to die, and stay dead!

“I probably wear regular makeup once every three years,” says Michelle Palmer. “If that's what we need to do to get the attention to get our message heard, and our voices heard, then that's what we do.”

Trump wasn't too popular on the zombie trail, but according to a new Quinnipiac poll, that's not surprising. Trump's approval ratings have hit a new low of just 33%. Not that poll numbers ever mattered to Trump, or anyone who voted for him when he was behind in last year's campaign.

Zombies usually can't say much, but these walking dead wanted their voices heard!

“Let's lay out the facts, 32 million people would have lost their health care insurance if they passed the first version of the bill. It did not cover pre-existing conditions, period. It was basically a death pool ready to happen, because it would have washed people out of the market through loopholes that would have allowed big insurance companies to hurt the little guy, and it would have been a huge tax cut for the rich,” explains Cohen.

Not everyone here was committed to the makeup, and but they're all committed to their cause, which is: rather than digging a grave for Obamacare, patch it up, fix what's wrong and move forward. Even if it means something that Obama did in office survives the Trump presidency.