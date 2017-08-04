4 charged after shots fired at undercover officers in Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON — Four men are facing charges after investigators accused them of firing multiple shots at Houston police officers in the Third Ward, authorities said.

Lionel Cox, 18, and Raymond Pace, 18, and Jerod White, 26, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Noah Davis, 22, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and drug possession with intent to deliver.

On July 10, investigators said the officers were in an unmarked police vehicle in the 2100 block of Sampson when the suspects fired shots at the officer’s vehicle. Police said the vehicle was hit, but the officers managed to avoid being struck by gunfire as they drove away.

Two men were later detained for questioning and then released, the police department said.

The HPD Special Investigations Unit, along with the Criminal Apprehension Team and the South Central Patrol Tactical Unit, initiated an investigation into the incident.

During the investigation, officers identified Cox, Pace , Davis and White as suspects.