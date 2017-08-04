BARC offering $1 adoptions of dogs and cats this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - If you ever were thinking about getting a dog or a cat, this is the perfect weekend to do it. BARC animal shelter is dropping adoption fees for adoptable dogs (5 months and older) and all cats/kittens to $1 this Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6. To adopt a puppy (4 months and younger), the cost is $75. The adoption package includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and a one-year city pet licensing.

BARC is facing severe overcrowding, and the hope is this promotion will help get more animals into forever homes.

"The summer months are BARC's busiest time of year," said Ashtyn Rivet, BARC deputy assistant director. "For some reason, more animals come into us during the months of April through September. It's not uncommon to take in 100-150 animals on a single day. You can imagine how quickly our shelter fills up. We have a capacity of about 550, and currently we have over 700 animals."

Pets currently available for adoption can be found on BARC's website. BARC encourages all Houstonians to stop by BARC at 3300 Carr Street, Houston, TX 77026 and meet each animal in person. BARC is open for adoptions seven days a week from noon to 5:00p.m.

If it's not the right time for you to permanently adopt, another option is to become a volunteer or foster pet parent. BARC is especially in need of foster pet parents. Many dogs and cats enter BARC with treatable skin conditions, upper respiratory infections and other treatable conditions that must be taken care of outside of the shelter before adoption. Some puppies and kittens that enter BARC are too young for adoption and must be fostered before they can go home with a permanent family.

For more information, visit www.houstonbarc.com or www.Facebook.com/BARCHouston.