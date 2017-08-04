Charges dropped against teen landscaper arrested while handing out business cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Good news for the man who says he was harassed by a cop while passing out business cards for his lawn service in a Houston neighborhood.

"I'm happy the charges were dismissed because I didn't commit any crimes," said Marlin Gipson.

Last week, Gipson rallied with supporters outside the Harris County Precinct One Constable's office, demanding they drop the charges against him.

Gipson was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled from a deputy who asked him for ID and tried to place him in cuffs.

Eventually, he was caught, tased, and bitten by a K-9.

The young entrepreneur had an open warrant from 2015, but would the deputy have known that if he didn't approach Gipson?

"The reason for dismissal was because there was not a reasonable suspicion for the stop in the first place. In other words, he was being profiled illegally," said Gipson's attorney, S. Lee Meritt.

No response from the Precinct One constable's office whether or not an investigation will be done on the officers involved.

Gipson plans to file a civil lawsuit; and turn his negative publicity into a positive situation to help others who are less fortunate.

The suit probably won't guarantee him greener pastures, but perhaps time will tell.