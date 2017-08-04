HOUSTON -- Didn't you know, there is no better home alarm than having a dog. Grego shares his story --and gives great advice -- about those four-legged family members who can help alert you when petty criminals come lurking around your home.
Closing Comments: Fido’s barks can help stop a burglar’s bite
-
