× Deputies: Intoxicated driver crashes into patrol car while officer questions DWI suspect on Highway 249

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected drunken driver was arrested Friday after investigators said he slammed into the back of a constable deputy’s car along State Highway 249, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 said.

The officer was trying to determine if another driver was intoxicated when the collision took place in the 18600 block of the highway, the constable’s office said.

Police said Javier Perez, 26, crashed into the patrol car and then sped away. The officer was able to jot down the suspect’s licence plate number and a suspect description.

Perez was arrested and the vehicle was found hours later in the 5300 block of Hilton View Drive, a report said.

The constable’s office said Perez tried to put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to escape and struck a parked vehicle, causing him to stop.

He was taken to the Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.