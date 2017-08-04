Dog autism isn’t a thing, so get your pets vaccinated already!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - Dog owners will do just about anything to protect their pets, but some are being a little overprotective at the veterinarian. A growing number of pet owners are choosing not to vaccinate their dogs, even for core diseases like distemper, parvo, and rabies because they're afraid of their pet developing autism.

No, canine autism is not a real thing and neither is the link between vaccines and autism in humans. That's been debunked time and time again, yet there are still people willing to risk infection by not getting their kids vaccinated. So maybe it isn't surprising that some dog owners are doing the same thing for a non-existent disease.

"People feel like they don't want to put chemicals into their dogs," said Dr. Stephanie Liff of Pure Paws Veterinary Care in New York City. "People feel like the vaccines aren't that pure, that they have adjuvants or additives that can be toxic, and then some people feel like they're extending on some other trends against vaccinations, things like autism."

The doggie anti-vaxx movement is becoming a real problem in areas of Brooklyn, New York and veterinarians are trying to reeducate pet owners about the need for vaccinations.

“There’s definitely an increase in people who are hesitant or who have questions about the safety or the need for vaccines," said Liff. "It seems like the AVMA, which is our governing body, is facing this nationwide with people not wanting to vaccinate or vaccinate so infrequently or finding other means.”

A lot of dog owners aren't happy about the trend, and worry about the possibility of their pup interacting with a non-vaccinated dog.

So pet owners, do us all a favor. Get your dogs their shots. It's a part of being a responsible dog owner.