Ex- HPD officer charged in DWI crash that killed man found dead from apparent suicide

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer who was charged in a crash that killed a 36-year-old father has been found dead from an apparent suicide, authorities say.

James Combs, 33, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Brian Manring.

According to deputies, Manring was driving a Corvette through the intersection of Beechnut and Westmoor when a Chevy Tahoe, driven by Combs, veered into his lane.

The Tahoe struck the Corvette, killing Manring.

Deputies responding to the scene detected the presence of alcohol and requested that Combs complete a field sobriety test but the officer, who was off-duty, refused.

A search warrant was obtained and Combs was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for a blood draw.

Investigators said Combs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Combs was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000. He was then relieved of duty.

Detectives with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office discovered Combs’ body after he failed to show up to court Friday morning. The cause of death is suicide.