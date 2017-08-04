HOUSTON -- Academy Award winner Halle Berry is in pursuit of her abducted son in the new thriller Kidnap. Can this Lifetime-esque film rise above similar films like Jennifer Lopez’s Enough? Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews that film plus the action fantasy Dark Tower where Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey will duel for the future of humanity. Also in new release is the latest Jenny Slate sarcastic drama Landline also starring John Turturro and Edie Falco. August means a transition from summer blockbusters to more serious fare as the season gears up for awards season. Find out if there is anything on the menu worth watching this week on Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Kidnap, Dark Tower, Landline
-
Flix Fix: Rough Night, The Book of Henry, Beatriz at Dinner
-
Flix Fix: Atomic Blonde, Lady MacBeth, A Ghost Story and Detroit
-
Flix Fix: The Mummy, My Cousin Rachel, Megan Leavey
-
Flix Fix: Dunkirk, Valerian and Girls Trip
-
Flix Fix: Wonder Woman, Churchill and Daniel Blake
-
-
Flix Fix: Alien Covenant, Wakefield, Chuck and Everything, Everything
-
Flix Fix: War for the Planet of the Apes, Wish Upon, Maudie
-
Flix Fix: Transformers The Last Knight, The Beguiled and more
-
‘Alien: Covenant’ doesn’t deliver much bite
-
Flix Fix: King Arthur, The Wall, Snatched, Paris Can Wait, A Quiet Passion
-
-
Will the 3rd reboot be a charm for Spider-Man Homecoming
-
Flix Fix: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, The Dinner and Norman
-
Flix Fix: What’s hot at the box office for Memorial Day weekend