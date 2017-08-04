Flix Fix: Kidnap, Dark Tower, Landline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Academy Award winner Halle Berry is in pursuit of her abducted son in the new thriller Kidnap. Can this Lifetime-esque film rise above similar films like Jennifer Lopez’s Enough? Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews that film plus the action fantasy Dark Tower where Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey will duel for the future of humanity. Also in new release is the latest Jenny Slate sarcastic drama Landline also starring John Turturro and Edie Falco. August means a transition from summer blockbusters to more serious fare as the season gears up for awards season. Find out if there is anything on the menu worth watching this week on Flix Fix.