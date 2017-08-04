× Free cervical, breast cancer screenings to benefit uninsured, underinsured women

HOUSTON — The Sunnyside Health Center is making sure women get potentially life-saving screenings, and at no cost.

Uninsured and underinsured women ages 21 to 64 are eligible to receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 pm. at the health center located at 4605 Wilmington.

Participating women will get test results from a clinician two to three hours after their screenings at the See, Test & Treat event, sponsored by the Houston Health Department, College of American Pathologists Foundation, UT Health McGovern Medical School, Houston Area Women’s Center, BioReference Laboratories and Hologic.

Getting same-day test results removes an obstacle that keeps many women from following through on preventive care. For women who work jobs with inflexible schedules or have limited childcare options, going back for a second visit to receive test results is a challenge.

Event organizers will also offer free HPV vaccines, eye exams, health education and information about local health services. Bilingual staff will assist those needing Spanish translation assistance.

For more information or to pre-register for the event, call 713-909-4284.