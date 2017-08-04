Houston has 5th deadliest highway in state, DPS announces mandatory ‘distracted driving’ course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston is already home to plenty of frightening traffic, but it's also home to one of the deadliest highways in Texas! Turns out......a stretch of just over five miles on Highway 288 has been ranked the fifth deadliest stretch of highway in the Lone Star State, according to a new study by the Ross Law Group.

At mile marker 59, this stretch is responsible for 32 fatalities!

That's enough to turn anyone into a road warrior.

Other deadly roads across the state include I-35 in San Antonio, I-30 in Fort Worth....and the Number One deadliest highway can be found deep in South Texas-- on I-69 in Edinburg!

Every time you get behind the wheel in H-town, just making a simple turn can be a dangerous maneuver.

But if you add distracted driving to that mix-- you're really driving dangerously!

That's why the Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that-- starting September 1st-- all driving skills test applicants who are 18 and older will be required to complete a new one-hour driving course on distracted driving.

In the blink of an eye.....a crash can occur, and your life can be over.

So now DPS hopes to educate Texas drivers on the many dangers of distracted driving in an effort to reverse some deadly habits.

After all, H-town roads are distracting and dangerous enough already!