HOUSTON – Four Houston Police officers have been transported to the hospital after a crash in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said Friday.

According to HPD, two patrol units were responding to a call of service when they collided into each other on West Bellfort near Gessner.

The officers were taken to Memorial Herman Hospital and their conditions are nonlife threatening, HPD said.