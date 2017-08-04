× HPD: Driver fatally shot at stop light in southwest Houston; gunman still at large

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Friday morning in the southwest Houston area, and the police department is still searching for the victim’s killer.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of W. Orem near Almeda Road around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased in the driver’s side of a vehicle.

Witnesses said the victim stopped at the intersection, and that’s when a black SUV pulled up to the driver’s side of the vehicle. Someone inside the SUV pulled out a gun and fired numerous shots, hitting the victim multiple times.

The Houston Fired Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.