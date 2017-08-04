Sugar Land teen survives 25-foot fall from California cliff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, CA - A teen from Sugar Land is lucky to be alive after falling 25 feet off a cliff while on vacation in California. Gerald Hobbs was shooting video with friends on top of a bluff at Sunset Cliffs Thursday night when he got a little too close to the edge and went off the side of the cliff.

"He was getting a picture of me and when I turned around he was gone," said a friend of Hobbs. "I got up and thought that he left."

"I was just panicking at that point because I saw I actually fell off," said Hobbs.

Police say the bluffs are a popular spot with tourists, but can be extremely dangerous after the sun goes down.

Hobbs escaped with only some minor cuts and scrapes. He didn't even need medical attention. Paramedics just checked him out and sent him on his way.

However, he and his friends say they won't be walking around any cliffs anytime soon.