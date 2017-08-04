‘Swipe left’ for low self-esteem on Tinder dating app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Trolling Tinder for dates this weekend just became even more depressing.

In a dating world where it's all about the swipe, we tend to get excited swiping to the "right" in search of Mister or Miss Right.

But what about all those left swipes?

Seriously. This is the era of fast-paced rejection and it could have a lot bigger effect on our mental health than we realize.

According to a new study done by the University of Rhode Island, Tinder users have lower self esteem than people who don't use the dating app.

Hundreds of college age Tinder users were polled and the findings were pretty dark.

Body shame, negative moods and pressures to fit in are all issues for the online daters.

Like most dating apps, Tinder users decide if they like you based on your picture before learning more about you. So looks are pretty much everything!

Something to think about the next time you log on.

Swipe others how you want to be swiped!