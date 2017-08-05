× Fire truck gets hit after 3-car pile-up accident on I-45 North

HOUSTON – Two drivers are being charged after a 3-car pile-up accident on North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

Authorities said around 3:30 a.m. they were called to an accident on North Freeway and West Mount Houston.

According to HPD, a drunk driver in an SUV struck the back of another car traveling northbound on I-45 North, causing both vehicles to hit a concrete wall and hit another vehicle.

The SUV rolled over during the accident, and the man driving had to be helped out. No one was hurt or transported to the hospital, but the man driving the SUV was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

While police and the Houston Fire Department were working on clearing the accident, an HFD fire truck blocking the scene was hit by a pick-up truck. The driver was taken into custody after HPD found weapons and drugs in the vehicle.

After about three hours of being closed, the lanes were opened back up.