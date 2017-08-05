Former Texas Governor Mark White is dead at age 77

AUSTIN – Former Texas Governor Mark White died Saturday at the age of 77.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered flags to be lowered to honor the former governor and released this statement on his death.

“Mark White cared deeply about Texas, and he devoted his life to making our state even better, particularly when it came to educating our children. My personal relationship and friendship with Governor White dates to when I was a young lawyer in Houston and we shared an elevator bank.

Mark’s impact on Texas will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through all that he achieved as Governor. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to Linda Gale White and family during this difficult time, and I ask that all Texans join us in praying for the White family as they mourn the passing of a devoted husband, father and public servant.”