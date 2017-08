Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston's fighting game community came out in force to take part in Space City Beatdown, a qualifying tournament for Red Bull's Proving Ground Series.

The tournament included games like Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Killer Instinct, Injustice 2, and Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2.

Check out the video to see some of the best fighting game action Houston has to offer.