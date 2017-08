× Man arrested for trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas – ┬áDeputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have arrested a man for attempting to solicit sex from a teen in Magnolia.

Deputies say Dharmatex Sajja, 28, had been talking with a 14-year-old girl online. Deputies arrested him on Friday when he traveled from Houston to Magnolia for the purposes of sex.

Sajja is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $30,000 bond.