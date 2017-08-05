× Wrong way driver dies after crashing into concrete barrier on exit ramp

HOUSTON – A man was killed while driving the wrong way on an exit ramp in downtown Houston Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

Authorities said around 12:30 a.m., a driver in a Toyota 4Runner somehow got on the I-45 exit on Milam Street and slammed into the end of a concrete wall. He died at the scene.

HPD said they will follow up with a medical examiner to determine if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.