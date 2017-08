HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a vacant restaurant building in northwest Houston Saturday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., several fire departments were dispatched to a closed Black-eyed Pea restaurant on the corner of West FM 1960 and Sugar Pine Drive. When officials arrived to the scene, heavy flames were coming from the building.

The building was empty, so no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.