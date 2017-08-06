HCSO investigates double homicide at vacant apartment in NW Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating the deaths of two men in northwest Harris County Sunday morning.

Authorities said they were notified around 2:30 a.m. when a resident was walking his dog and found one of the victims’ bodies inside a vacant apartment in the 9001 block of Jones Road.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found another body in the apartment. Authorities said the bodies were probably there since early yesterday evening.

The exact causes of death for both men are still unknown, however, Sergeant Cedrick Collier said when the men were discovered, they had blood around the head-area.

As of now, authorities have no suspects, and the victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on these murders is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9226.