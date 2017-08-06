Woman jumps from moving car to avoid gunfire during road rage incident in north Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was injured after jumping from a moving car to avoid gunfire during a road rage incident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Airline Drive and Johnston Street when authorities said the driver of the car the woman was in started arguing with another driver.

After an exchange of words, her driver pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other car. Frightened, the woman jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

The woman was taken to the hospital with road rash injuries to her leg, arm, and rear end.

The shooting is still under investigation.