3 men, 1 juvenile arrested in fatal double-shooting at Tamina home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men and one juvenile after the death of two resident in the Tamina area, authorities said.

Jaquise Williams and Akeem Russell were shot and killed July 20 at a residence in the 9600 block of Bimms Drive. The sheriff’s office said deputies are still investigating the details of the shooting, but it’s apparent the motive was robbery and the situation got out of hand.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for additional “persons of interests” and a late-model, light-colored Nissan Pathfinder.

Roman Pray, 18, Thomas Lizcano, 17, and the juvenile have each been charged with capital murder and face the possibility of death or life in Prison. Roddrick Jordan, 30, has been charged with aggravated robbery. If convicted, Jordan could face 25 years to life in prison.

If you have any additional information concerning these homicides or the suspects involved, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867).