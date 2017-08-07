× Baytown PD: 1 teen suspect dead, person of interest identified in home invasion

BAYTOWN, Texas — One teen suspect is dead and another is on the run after a home invasion in Baytown, police said.

The Baytown Police Department is looking for Jeremy Jamal Wheaton Ardion. Investigators don’t know if he played a role in the invasion, but they do believe he knows something about what happened overnight at an apartment complex in the 300 block of S. Pruett near W. Republic streets.

Police say Jalen Cole, 18, and an accomplice, both wearing masks, forced their way into an apartment trying to rob the place, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

However, the suspects weren’t the only ones packing; there was a gunfight between them and the residents.

Police later found Cole shot to death in the middle of the street. Officers said his alleged accomplice took off on foot.

We’ve also been told that one of the bullets went through the wall and hit a 44-year-old neighbor in the shoulder. He was flown to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The victim’s condition is still unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers of Houston at 281-427-TIPS.